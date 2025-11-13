New Delhi: The expansion of sales in the international market and domestic electric vehicle segment helped Hero Motocorp post a surge in its earnings and revenues in the July to September quarter, joining rivals TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto in strong Q2 results.

India's largest two wheeler company Hero Motocorp posted a 24% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹1,321 crore in the July-September quarter. Revenue came at ₹12,458 crore, a 16% increase from the same months last year.

Hero Motocorp had reported earlier that its domestic and international sales of bikes and scooters had increased a healthy 11% to 1.69 million units in the quarter. Domestic sales increased to 1.58 million units, a growth of 8% compared to last year helped by cuts of the goods and services tax on entry level bikes.

International sales, aided by expansion into various European markets, among others, surged 77% to 111,584 units compared to the year ago period.

Vida, the company’s premier electric vehicle brand, also saw sales more than double as Hero continues to expand the line up of electric scooters in the country, targeting monthly sales of 25,000 within the next two years. According to retail sales data available from Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, Hero MotoCorp’s electric vehicle sales increased 158% to 36,569 units for the quarter.

At the onset of financial year 2026, Pawan Munjal, chairman of Hero MotoCorp, had outlined that the company's performance from the second quarter would see a boost from global markets.

“Hero MotoCorp [will] extend its presence into Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom in the second quarter of FY 2025-26," Munjal had said in his letter to shareholders.

Moreover, the company has doubled down on its electric vehicle product lineup by revealing new product concepts of electric motorcycles.

During the quarter, the company also announced the appointment of its new chief executive officer Harshavardhan Chitale, who will succeed Vikram Kasbekar from January 2026, the acting chief executive of the firm. The churn at the top came after then-CEO Niranjan Gupta left in April.

The surge in top and bottomline of Hero Motocorp comes in a quarter when its legacy rivals Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company have also reported a strong surge in sales and profitability.



Bajaj Auto saw a 53% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹2,122 crore for the September quarter, as revenue rose 20% to ₹16,310 crore, driven by strong international sales and rising demand for premium motorcycles above the 125cc range.

TVS Motor Co also announced a 26% year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in revenue to ₹14,051 crore. Net profit of Hosur-based TVS surged 42% to ₹833 crore.