Hero Motocorp Q2 results: Global expansion, EV sales surge raises net 24% to ₹1,321 cr
The two-wheeler maker's performance was aided by sales volume expansion: 8% in the domestic market and 77% in international sales. Sales of its electric scooters surged 158% by volumes. Smaller rivals Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor had earlier reported strong results in the quarter.
New Delhi: The expansion of sales in the international market and domestic electric vehicle segment helped Hero Motocorp post a surge in its earnings and revenues in the July to September quarter, joining rivals TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto in strong Q2 results.