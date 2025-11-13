The surge in top and bottomline of Hero Motocorp comes in a quarter when its legacy rivals Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company have also reported a strong surge in sales and profitability. Bajaj Auto saw a 53% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹2,122 crore for the September quarter, as revenue rose 20% to ₹16,310 crore, driven by strong international sales and rising demand for premium motorcycles above the 125cc range.