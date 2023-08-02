Hero MotoCorp raises price of Harley Davidson X440, now starts at ₹2.39 lakh

Hero MotoCorp raises price of Harley Davidson X440, now starts at ₹2.39 lakh1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 10:52 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp announces price rise for newly launched Harley Davidson X440 motorcycle, with online bookings closing on August 3. Production will start in September and customer deliveries will begin in October.
Hero MotoCorp has announced a price rise for the newly launched Harley Davidson X440 motorcycle. To recall, the bike was launched in July this year with a price tag of ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It was an introductory price that is now coming to an end.
