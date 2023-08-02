Hero MotoCorp raises price of Harley Davidson X440, now starts at ₹2.39 lakh

Hero MotoCorp has announced a price rise for the newly launched Harley Davidson X440 motorcycle. To recall, the bike was launched in July this year with a price tag of ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It was an introductory price that is now coming to an end.

The company says that it will close the online booking window for Harley Davidson X440 bike on August 3. Bookings of the motorcycle opened on July 4 by paying an upfront amount of ₹5,000.

"The company will close the online booking window on August 3rd 2023, as the test rides at national scale for the pre-booked customers will begin from September 1st 2023 onwards. Hero MotoCorp will start the production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September at the company’s Garden Factory at Neemrana, in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, and commence customer deliveries from October 2023. Deliveries to customers will be made on a prioritised basis as per booking dates," Hero MotoCorp said in a release.

Harley-Davidson X440 bike has been co-developed by Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp. It is positioned as the most budget-friendly motorcycle in Harley-Davidson's lineup, surpassing the Nightster's price point. Under the partnership, Hero MotoCorp will handle the nationwide sales, service, and merchandising of the motorcycle.

Braking duties on the Harley-Davidson X440 are performed by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is also dual-channel ABS on offer. While suspension duties are performed by USD forks in the front and twin gas shock absorbers at the rear.

The X440 is equipped with alloy wheels - an 18-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, paired with tubeless tires. These tubeless tires are provided by MRF.

nder the hood, it boasts an air-oil cooled engine with a capacity of 440 cc, capable of redlining at 8,000 RPM, hinting at a potential long-stroke engine design based on initial visual previews. This all-new Harley-Davidson bike features a classic teardrop-shaped fuel tank adorned with iconic badging and is available in a range of color schemes, including eye-catching matte finishes.