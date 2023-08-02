Hero MotoCorp raises price of Harley Davidson X440, now starts at 2.39 lakh

"The company will close the online booking window on August 3rd 2023, as the test rides at national scale for the pre-booked customers will begin from September 1st 2023 onwards. Hero MotoCorp will start the production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September at the company’s Garden Factory at Neemrana, in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, and commence customer deliveries from October 2023. Deliveries to customers will be made on a prioritised basis as per booking dates," Hero MotoCorp said in a release.

