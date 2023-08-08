Hero MotoCorp receives 25,597 bookings for the Harley-Davidson X4401 min read 08 Aug 2023, 02:03 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp receives over 25,000 bookings for Harley-Davidson X440, plans more launches in the premium market.
Hero MotoCorp today announced that it has received a total of 25,597 bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 up to the present date. The booking window, which initially opened on July 4, has now been closed, with details about the forthcoming booking window set to be disclosed soon, according to a statement by the company.