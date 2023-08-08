comScore
Hero MotoCorp today announced that it has received a total of 25,597 bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 up to the present date. The booking window, which initially opened on July 4, has now been closed, with details about the forthcoming booking window set to be disclosed soon, according to a statement by the company.

Hero MotoCorp's CEO, Niranjan Gupta, expressed appreciation for the customers' confidence in the company's venture into this particular segment. He said “It is heartening to see the confidence shown by the customers in Hero MotoCorp's foray into this segment. What is even more heartening is that the majority of our bookings are coming from the top end model, clearly indicating that customers are willing to pay a higher price for the right brand and right model."

Gupta emphasized that this marks only the initial phase of the company's pursuit of success in the premium market, promising more notable launches in the near future to expand its presence across the product lineup.

The production of the Harley-Davidson X440 is slated to commence in September 2023, with customer deliveries expected to start in October of the same year. Hero MotoCorp has adjusted the introductory ex-showroom prices for the model, with the Denim, Vivid, and S variants now priced at 2.39 lakh, 2.59 lakh, and 2.79 lakh respectively.

The collaboration between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson, unveiled in October 2020, outlined Hero MotoCorp's role in developing and marketing a range of premium motorcycles under the renowned Harley-Davidson brand within the Indian market. This partnership underscores Hero MotoCorp's ongoing efforts to establish a significant presence in the premium motorcycle sector.

Harley-Davidson X440 has an air-oil cooled engine with a 440 cc capacity, redlining at 8,000 RPM, indicating a potential long-stroke engine design based on early visual previews. The all-new Harley-Davidson bike has a classic teardrop-shaped fuel tank with iconic badging. It is offered in a variety of color schemes including striking matte finishes. It comes with a starting price of 2,29,000 (ex-showroom).ive

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 02:03 PM IST
