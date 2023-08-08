Hero MotoCorp receives 25,597 bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440

Hero MotoCorp's CEO, Niranjan Gupta, expressed appreciation for the customers' confidence in the company's venture into this particular segment. He said “It is heartening to see the confidence shown by the customers in Hero MotoCorp's foray into this segment. What is even more heartening is that the majority of our bookings are coming from the top end model, clearly indicating that customers are willing to pay a higher price for the right brand and right model."