Hero Moto Corp Ltd – India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer – on Sunday announced reopening of 1500 retail touch points across the country, including showrooms and service centres. These outlets contribute to around 30% of the Company’s total domestic retail sales.

Last week, the company also decided to start manufacturing operations in factories located in Haryana and Uttrakhand.

According to a statement issued by Hero MotoCrop, the company sold 10,000 units of motorcycles after reopening these touch points.

“In addition to sharing the restart manuals with dealer partners and parts distributors, Hero MotoCorp has also conducted intense training programs though webinars reaching to 700 internal sales, after-sales employees and over 7000 customer touch-points, already. The manuals also cover various other aspects like pre-delivery inspection (PDI), delivery norms, home delivery, pre-booking to avoid customer rush, social distancing protocol in workshop, hygiene/care of tools, vehicle pick-up and drop protocols, and creation of waiting areas," the statement further noted.

This move comes close on the heels of the Union government allowing gradual resumption of economic activities, by relaxing lockdown measures, in certain parts of the country identified as green and orange zones.

Other leading vehicle manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hyundai Motor India Ltd have also decided to open their dealerships in different parts of the country and resume manufacturing operations.

Vehicle manufacturers had to close their factories and dealerships from March 22, following the lock down announced by the union and state governments to contain the spread of the covid-19 pandemic. The companies though in the meantime were working with its suppliers and dealers to create standard operating procedures that need to be followed once manufacturing starts.

