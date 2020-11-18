Hero MotoCorp retails over 14-lakh units of two wheelers during festive period

The company believes that the news on the rapid development of Covid-19 vaccines is likely to enable a faster rebound of the global economy in the coming months. The positive forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projecting close to double-digit growth for the Indian economy in FY’22 is likely to boost customer sentiments in general and the two-wheeler sector in particular. The slew of recent measures announced by the Government are also expected to accelerate recovery and aid core sectors to rebound fast.