New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp Ltd - country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer - expects the current momentum in demand in the rural market to continue in FY22, as the union government is expected to persist with measures to boost rural income through the upcoming finance budget, said Pawan Munjal, chairman, Hero MotoCorp on Thursday.

These measures are expected to boost the sales of Hero entry level motorcycles in the coming fiscal, he added.

Sales of Hero’s entry level motorcycles surged post removal of lockdown on the back of faster recovery in demand in rural areas and increased preference for personal mobility. The company raised production to eight lakh units in October, expecting robust recovery in demand during the festival season.

“I think the momentum in rural demand will continue and from this budget I expect continued focus on the rural economy and agri sector from the government, which they did during the pandemic. This has an impact on our sales since a significant chunk came from the rural market. I do see the government focusing on the rural markets," said Pawan Munjal.

“In our country we have a large pool of prospective customers who can be brought into this fold of entry level products. That is something we will never lose track off," he added.

The New Delhi-based company, though, will focus on premium products in both motorcycle and scooter segments to improve its market share and operating margins, and is eyeing an entry into the middle-weight segment currently dominated by Royal Enfield. A new product has already been under development in its R&D centre in Jaipur.





Over the last two decades, despite repeated attempts, Hero has not been able to improve its market in the premium segment and compete with the likes of Royal Enfield, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor company. In 2019, the company re-entered the premium motorcycle market with the Xtreme and the Xpulse motorcycles.





According to Munjal, almost two-thirds of the new product introductions will be in the premium segment and the company has also changed its strategy to improve its exports especially in Africa and Latin American markets.





“Our direction is very clear due to recent product introductions. From 150cc we moved to 180cc and 200cc, and the progress will go on in the middle weight (segment) where product development is going on. We are also learning from our rally bikes," he added.

“The way we are going in the premium segment, we are clearly targeting the middle weight segment," said Munjal.

Following the success of Royal Enfield, most of the leading two-wheeler manufacturers are eyeing a pie of the middle-weight segment in India. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched its first offering in the segment last year, while Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles will enter the segment in 2022-2023. Germany’s BMW is also preparing to expand its portfolio in the above 300 cc segment.

The middle weight segment is considered the most profitable amongst motorcycles as manufacturers can command high margin on the products.

“I personally believe this is the best time to get into the thick of things. If we were to wait for more time, then those companies will increase their market share," said Munjal.

“The partnership with Harley is a step in the direction towards 'premiumisation' which the company has already taken. The licensing agreement that we have will provide a lot of opportunities. The fact that we will together design and Hero will manufacture the products, and put the Harley batch, is a clear indication of the faith that Harley has on Hero’s capabilities and will be a support in Hero’s journey towards 'premiumisation'."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via