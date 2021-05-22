Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Saturday said that the company will ramp up production with all manufacturing plants resuming operations from Monday.

''Hero MotoCorp is gearing up towards a gradual resumption of operations by starting production at all its manufacturing plants in India from Monday, May 24th,'' the company said in a filing.





The Company had already commenced single shift production at three of its plants Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in the northern hill state of Uttarakhand from Monday, May 17.

The other plants of Hero MotoCorp in India – Neemrana in Rajasthan, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, will also start single shift operations from May 24th. The Global Parts Centre (GPC) at Neemrana will also be operational from May 24th, the company added.

Hero Moto said that in addition to producing for the domestic market in India, these plants will also have enhanced focus on catering to the Global Business (GB) markets across the world. The company continues to monitor the situation closely and will move to double-shift production gradually, it said.

Strict safety and hygiene protocols are in place at all plant locations and offices in preparation for the gradual resumption of operations, the motorcycles and scooters manufacturer said.

The company had halted operations temporarily at its six plants in India in a staggered manner for four days from April 22 to May 2, which was then extended till May 16.

Hero MotoCorp has commenced a concerted initiative across the organization as top priority to get the employees in the age group of 18-45 vaccinated. More than 90% of Hero MotoCorp employees above the age of 45 have already been vaccinated, the company added.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.