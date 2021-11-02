Hero MotoCorp sales decline 32 per cent during October 21

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, sold 547,970 units of two-wheelers in October 2021 against the 806,848 units being sold last year during the same phase. This is a huge 32 per cent decline for the manufacturer. Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp registered a rise in the export of motorcycles and scooters. The company dispatched 20,191 units last month compared to over 15,711 units being exported last year in October.

Both motorcycles and scooters sales figure have seen a drop in the domestic market due to Covid-19 and other economic challenges. Hero MotoCorp sold 732,498 motorcycles in October 2020 as compared to 505,957 units this year during the same month. The scooters sales came down to 42,013 during October 21 against the 74,350 units sold last year.

"Demand in the festive season has been building up as we move towards Dhanteras and Diwali, and we expect healthy retail over the coming weeks. With the economy gradually opening up with several other positive indicators, such as encouraging farm activity and surge in preference for personal mobility, a swift revival in sales is expected in the coming months," said Hero MotoCorp.

Hero MotoCorp has also introduced a range of new two-wheelers during the month of October. The Company has brought two exciting additions to its ‘X’-range of premium portfolio - the Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition and XPulse 200 4 Valve. The Company’s scooter range also got a festive cheer with the new Pleasure+ XTec.