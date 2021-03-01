Hero MotoCorp Ltd sold 5,05,467 units of motorcycles and scooters in February 2021. The company had dispatched 4,98,242 units of two-wheelers during the corresponding month of the previous year (February 2020).

The bike manufacturer claims that the growth in sales has been achieved despite supply chain issues that the industry is facing as a whole.

The company had also recently announced its highest-ever revenue for any single quarter. Hero MotoCorp reported revenue of ₹9,776 Crore for the third quarter (October-December 2020) of FY’21 (vs Rs. 6,997 Cr. in Q3 FY’20).

The company also declared interim dividend of ₹65 per share amounting to 3250% and announced a special interim dividend of ₹100 Crore @ ₹5 per equity share.

In a statement, the company claimed that it is positive about future growth in the coming months. The official statement from the company claims, "Hero MotoCorp remains optimistic about growth in the coming months, as a credible recovery in the Indian economy and a positive momentum towards personal mobility is likely to further strengthen the demand for two-wheelers."

The company expects further recovery for businesses as the vaccination drive moves forward with more and more people being allowed to voluntarily opt for an approved vaccine.

In the month of February, Hero MotoCorp has set up a separate vertical to drive its new business of Harley-Davidson products and merchandise distribution in India. The company assigned Ravi Avalur as the business unit head of the new vertical. Ravi will report to Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp

The company has also commenced wholesale dispatches of Harley Davidson products to the dealers from January 18. The company claims that it has on-boarded 11 existing Harley-Davidson dealers in key geographies across the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via