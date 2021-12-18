Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has launched a special Retail Finance Carnival offering retail finance schemes through Hero MotoCorp’s finance partners. Through this initiative, the company also aims to promote accessibility, availability, awareness and innovation in retail finance for customers across segments. The Retail Finance Carnival will go on till the December 31, 2021.

The Carnival allows customers across segments in the nation to have convenient access to finance and increases their purchasing power with first-in-segment offers such as zero down payment, zero rate of interest and zero processing fee.

In addition to the main offers, the Carnival also provides financial products to customers, such as Kishan Kisht, No Hypothecation and Suvidha (no bank cheque).

Hero MotoCorp has also launched an Aadhaar based loan application scheme, under which customers are only required to present their Aadhaar Card to be eligible for vehicle financing.

Customers can visit authorized Hero MotoCorp dealerships and online channels to avail the schemes.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.