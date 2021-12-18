Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Hero MotoCorp starts financing schemes to woo buyers. Check offer

Hero MotoCorp starts financing schemes to woo buyers. Check offer

Hero MotoCorp has launched a special Retail Finance Carnival offering retail finance schemes
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Edited By Livemint

  • Customers can visit authorized Hero MotoCorp dealerships and online channels to avail the schemes

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has launched a special Retail Finance Carnival offering retail finance schemes through Hero MotoCorp’s finance partners. Through this initiative, the company also aims to promote accessibility, availability, awareness and innovation in retail finance for customers across segments. The Retail Finance Carnival will go on till the December 31, 2021. 

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has launched a special Retail Finance Carnival offering retail finance schemes through Hero MotoCorp’s finance partners. Through this initiative, the company also aims to promote accessibility, availability, awareness and innovation in retail finance for customers across segments. The Retail Finance Carnival will go on till the December 31, 2021. 

The Carnival allows customers across segments in the nation to have convenient access to finance and increases their purchasing power with first-in-segment offers such as zero down payment, zero rate of interest and zero processing fee.

The Carnival allows customers across segments in the nation to have convenient access to finance and increases their purchasing power with first-in-segment offers such as zero down payment, zero rate of interest and zero processing fee.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In addition to the main offers, the Carnival also provides financial products to customers, such as Kishan Kisht, No Hypothecation and Suvidha (no bank cheque).

Hero MotoCorp has also launched an Aadhaar based loan application scheme, under which customers are only required to present their Aadhaar Card to be eligible for vehicle financing.

Customers can visit authorized Hero MotoCorp dealerships and online channels to avail the schemes. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!