Hero MotoCorp is ready to venture into the world of electric mobility. The biggest two-wheeler company in the country shared a glimpse of its upcoming electric scooter during a live stream to mark the tenth anniversary of the company.

Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO of Hero MotoCorp, gave the first glimpse of the first Hero electric scooter with the promise that it will be unveiled soon.

During the live stream, Munjal mentioned Hero MotoCorp's plans to become a global name in electric mobility, and said that the company will launch its EVs in 20 global markets.

The electric scooter appearing in the live stream looks very sleek and minimalistic, devoid of any badging in black and white colour scheme. It might change as we get closer to the launch date, with more colour options being offered.

The body has a curved design, and a seat that seems spacious enough to accommodate two riders with ease. As per the teaser, the Hero electric scooter will ride on two five-spoke alloy wheels, a 12-inch unit and a 10-inch unit placed at the front and rear, respectively.

Munjal did not share any more details about the vehicle in the video. It remains to be seen the kind of motor, battery, charging technology and more that has been used in this vehicle.

Although Hero MotoCorp is in a collaboration with Gogoro for battery swap and technology features, the upcoming two-wheeler doesn't look anything like what the Taiwanese company offers. This means it will be an in-house design by Hero. We might see battery swap feature on the Hero electric scooter for easier recharges, though.

Hero's teaser of its new electric two-wheeler comes days before the much-hyped Ola Scooter is set to launch. The electric scooter will be the first attempt at vehicle manufacturing by Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric.

The Hero e-scooter will also face competition from Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and Ather 450X.

