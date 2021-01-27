Hero MotoCorp to enter Mexican market, targets rapid expansion in three years

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will soon commence its operations in Mexico. The company which recently surpassed 100 million units in cumulative production, has entered into a distribution agreement with Grupo Salinas, a group of companies founded by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo Salinas.

Following the agreement, the two companies have come together to form a global distribution network to sell products in the Mexican market.

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Our partnership with Grupo Salinas is aligned with our Mission to ‘Create, Collaborate and Inspire’ and will be key to our growth in the region. With the global expertise and technology prowess of Hero and the local market knowledge of Grupo Salinas, we are aiming for rapid expansion of the Hero brand here over the next three years. We will be bringing products that cater to all segments of the market, thereby offering a wide range of choices for the customers in Mexico."

In the first phase of operations, Hero MotoCorp will launch nine products, including motorcycles - for work (100cc), street (125cc), premium (150cc, 160cc) and on-off segments - and scooters. All these products are being designed and developed at Hero’s state-of-the-art R&D hubs in India and Germany.

Currently, Hero MotoCorp has presence across Asia, Africa, South and Central America and the Middle East. In Latin America, the company is now present in more than 10 countries.

Hero MotoCorp has eight manufacturing facilities, including six in India and one each in Bangladesh & Colombia. It also has a global R&D presence with technology centers in India, the Center of Innovation and Technology in Jaipur, and the Hero Tech Center GmbH in Germany.

