Hero Motocorp to hike motorcycle, scooter prices by 1% from October 3
This is the second price hike announced by the automobile manufacturer within the past three months, as the company had raised the rate of select two-wheeler models by 1.5% in July.
Hero Motocorp, the country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, will be raising the prices of its motorcycles and scooters by 1 percent from October 3 onwards, as per a statement issued on September 29.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message