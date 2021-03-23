Hero MotoCorp, India's popular two-wheeler company, on Tuesday said it will make an upward revision in ex-showroom prices by up to ₹2,500 of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from April 1. The hike was announced in order to offset the impact of rising input costs, the company said.

There has been a steady rise in commodity costs across the spectrum, including steel, aluminium, plastics, and precious metals, the company stated.

"In order to partially offset the impact of the commodity costs, we will be increasing the prices of our products by up to ₹2,500, with effect from April 1, 2021, it said.

Earlier in January this year, the company had increased the prices of all its vehicles by up to ₹1,500.

Meanwhile, the company today launched the new edition of Destini 125 ‘Platinum’ priced at ₹72,050 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). The new Platinum comes with a 125cc BS-VI Compliant Programmed Fuel Injection engine with ‘XSens Technology’.

The elegant, premium and durable Destini 125 Platinum packs a host of new design and theme elements that add to its appeal. Coming close on the heels of Maestro Edge 125 Stealth and Pleasure+ Platinum, the new scooter further extends the diverse range of offerings in Hero’s scooter portfolio.

The scooty has enhanced aesthetics, signature LED guide lamp, premium badging, sheet metal body with the new black and chrome theme.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp closed at ₹3,067.15 per scrip on BSE, down 0.83% from its previous close.

