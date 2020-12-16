Hero MotoCorp to hike prices of all its vehicles by up to 1,500 from 1 Jan

India's popular two-wheeler company Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it will increase prices of all its vehicles by up to ₹1,500 from January 1, 2021. The hike was announced in order to offset the impact of rising input costs, the company said in a regulatory filing.

There has been a steady rise in commodity costs across the spectrum, including steel, aluminium, plastics, and precious metals, the company further stated.

"In order to partially offset the impact of the commodity costs, we will be increasing the prices of our products by up to ₹1,500, with effect from January 1, 2021. The increase will vary across models, and the exact quantum will be communicated to our dealers in due course," it said.

The company further said, "We have already accelerated our savings programme under the Leap-2 umbrella, and will continue to work on mitigating the impact, with the objective to reduce the burden on the customers and protect our margins."

Meanwhile, automobile manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Ford India and Mahindra and Mahindra have earlier stated that they would be increasing prices of their respective vehicles from January in order to mitigate the adverse impact of rising input costs, especially raw materials and commodity prices.

