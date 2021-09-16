Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from September 20, 2021.

According to a statement released by the company, the price hike has been necessitated to offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices.

The price hike across the range of motorcycles and scooters will be up to Rs. 3,000. The exact quantum of increase will depend on the model and the market.

With several positive indicators, the Company remains optimistic about demand as it gears up for the upcoming festive season.

India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp reported 22% dip in total sales at 4,53,879 units in August as compared with same month last year.

The company had dispatched 5,84,456 units to its dealerships in August 2020.

In the domestic market, the company sold 4,31,137 units last month, down 24 per cent from 5,68,674 units in the same period last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

The two-wheeler maker said it is gearing up for the upcoming festive season, and with several positive indicators, such as the decent monsoon resulting in encouraging farm activity in most parts of the country, and the several government schemes in the social sector, it remains optimistic about demand in the coming months.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.