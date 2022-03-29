This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hero MotoCorp's announcement comes on the day its shares slipped by over seven percent owing to reports which claimed that the Income Tax department detected bogus expenses to the tune of ₹1,000 crore made by the company
India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday announced that it will increase ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to ₹2,000 from 5 April.
It said that the price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of increasing commodity prices.
"The price revision will be up to ₹2,000 and the exact quantum of increase will be subject to a specific model and the market," the company said in a statement.
Various companies, including Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, have already made the announcement to increase their product prices from the next month, owing to a rise in input costs.
Hero MotoCorp's announcement comes on the day its shares slipped by over seven percent owing to reports which claimed that the Income Tax department detected bogus expenses to the tune of ₹1,000 crore made by the company.
According to news agency ANI, the I-T department carried out a search and seizure operation on 23 March on Hero Motocorp and its chairman and managing director Pawan Munjal at multiple locations in Delhi NCR, which concluded on 26 March.
The search operations covered more than 40 premises spread over different locations in Delhi NCR.
The report stated that a large number of incriminating pieces of evidence in the form of hard copy documents and digital data were seized during the search operations.
This evidence revealed that the group has booked bogus purchases, made huge unaccounted cash expenditures and obtained accommodation entries, aggregating to the tune of more than ₹1000 crore.
The department has also found evidence of cash transactions of more than ₹100 crore in the purchase of a farmhouse on the outskirts of Delhi.
Munjal purchased a farmhouse in Chhattarpur where the market price of the farmhouse was manipulated to save tax and used black money to pay cash more than ₹100 crore which is a violation of section 269 SS of IT Act.
According to section 269SS of the Income Tax Act, while transacting Immovable Property, a 100% penalty will be levied if the seller has accepted an amount of ₹20,000 or more in cash from the buyer.
With inputs from agencies.
