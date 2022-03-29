Hero MotoCorp to hike prices of motorcycles, scooters by up to ₹ 2,000 from 5 April

Various companies, including Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, have already hiked the prices of their products

Hero MotoCorp's announcement comes on the day its shares slipped by over seven percent owing to reports which claimed that the Income Tax department detected bogus expenses to the tune of ₹1,000 crore made by the company