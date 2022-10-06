Hero MotoCorp to launch maiden electric scooter Vida V1 on Friday. Details here

Hero MotoCorp to launch maiden electric scooter Vida V1 on Friday. Details here2 min read . 03:27 PM IST
- Vida V1 scooter will be offered in two range and performance variants, the Vida V1 Plus & Vida V1 Pro
India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp is finally making its foray in the country's fast-growing electric vehicle market.
The company will launch its first-ever electric scooter offering in two variants under its new or "emerging" mobility brand, Vida, at its Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur on Friday.
Vida V1 scooter will be offered in two range and performance variants, the Vida V1 Plus & Vida V1 Pro. Prices for the two models are likely to differ based on range, as the OEM adopts a well-known industry strategy to offer two price variants - an affordable & a premium version - to attract buyers to the still nascent EV market.
The two scooters will be eligible for the government's FAME-II subsidy scheme which offers an upfront cash discount to customers at the time of purchase of an eligible EV.
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter will go up against rivals TVS Motor Company's iQube and Bajaj Auto's Chetak EV, as well as electric vehicle startups Ather Energy's Ather 450X and Ola Electric's Ola S1.
Hero had pushed ahead its timelines for launching the scooter twice, before announcing in July that it was aiming for a festive season launch. The delay was attributed to the ongoing semi-conductor shortage.
Now, the company is positioning its Vida brand as India's "not first" electric scooter, playing on competitors & recent concerns raised about the safety & robustness of India's electric two-wheelers at a time manufacturers are in a rush to market the product, often at the cost of adequate testing and validation.
"We've put the VIDA through its paces for over 200,000 km including extreme heat environments. More people can go green with a scooter tough enough to withstand the toughest places", a tweet from the brand's official Twitter handle said. It also said the scooter is the result of 25,000 hours of development.