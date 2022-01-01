Hero MotoCorp , the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has today reported its highest-ever sales in global markets outside of India in any calendar year. The company sold 2.89 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in its markets spread across Asia, Africa South and Central America and the Caribbean in calendar year 2021 (January-December), clocking a growth of 71 per cent over the corresponding period in the previous year (2020) when it had sold 1.69 lakh units in its markets outside of India, the company said.

Hero MotoCorp has expanded its global footprint to over 42 countries across three continents. With international markets gradually opening-up, Hero MotoCorp has also accelerated its global expansion plans. During the third quarter (October-December) of FY’22, the company inaugurated its new exclusive dealership in Dubai. Hero MotoCorp also inaugurated a flagship dealership in Buenos Aires, in partnership with Gilera Motors in Argentina.

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to unveil its first Electric Vehicle (EV) in the month of March this year. The vehicle will be produced at the company’s manufacturing facility at Chittoor in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

In the month of December, the company sold a total of 394,773 units of motorcycles and scooters, including in its domestic market and global business, registering a sequential growth of 13% over the month of November 2021 when it had sold 349,393 units.

For the third quarter (October-December) of FY22, the company’s total volumes stood at 12, 92,136 units.

Hero MotoCorp continues to monitor the on-ground situation, although localized restrictions imposed by certain states in the wake of rising Omicron cases will continue to restrict the customer movement.

Hero MotoCorp introduced a range of new two-wheelers during the third quarter. It brought two new additions to its ‘X’-range of premium portfolio – the Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition and XPulse 200 4 Valve. The company’s scooter range also got good response Pleasure+ XTec.

Sanjay Bhan, Head – Global Business, Hero MotoCorp, said “Our new strategy of R4 – Recalibrate, Revitalize, Revolutionize, Revive - has already started yielding results for us. The volumes in our global markets in the calendar year 2021 is in line with our plans, keeping in mind the constraints in global logistics and supply chain on account of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. We are well on track to meet our target of garnering 15% of the company’s total volumes from our global business by 2025."

