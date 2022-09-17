Hero MotorCorp all set to enter EV segment next month: What to expect

Hero MotorCorp is ready to enter the EV segment in October. It plans to launch its first electric two-wheeler for the Indian market soon. The company said in a regulatory filing that it is about to begin its electrification journey under the brand Vida on October 7. According to a report by PTI, the two-wheeler manufacturer might launch its first EV product in an event which could be organised in Jaipur on October 7, 2022.

