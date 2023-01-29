Hero MotorCorp to launch its Maestro Xoom scooter tomorrow: What to expect

Hero MotorCorp is all set to welcome a new scooter in its line-up tomorrow. The company will introduce the Maestro Xoom 110 sector on January 30,2023. The scooter will be offered with a bunch of upgrades and new features over the standard version. The Maestro Xoom model was first spotted last year hinting at a launch during the festive season but the manufacturer decided to hold on to the model for this year.

The Hero Maestro Xoom is likely to debut with a new face complete with an H-shaped LED DRL, a new LED headlamp and even a new X-shaped LED tailight. Other expected upgrades comrpises a new digital instrument console which can incorporate smartphone connectivity through Bluetooth, turn by turn navigation and call/SMS alerts. The model will be positioned above the standard Maestro Edge 110 scooter and expected to come equipped with 12-inch alloy wheels with a front disc brake. The scooter is expected to arrive in three variants.

Speaking of powertrain, the scooter might get powered by a 110 cc single-cylinder motor with XSens fuel-injection tech which can produce 8 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. The motor will be paired with a CVT unit. The Suspension duties are expected to be handled by the familiar telescopic front forks and a hydraulic shock absorber at the rear. The braking performance will come with a disc and drum brake set-up with combi braking.

Notably, the Honda Activa 6G 110 was recently upgraded with the new top-end H-Smart variant. Thus, the Hero Maestro Xoom is likely to be more sporty and take on the Honda Dio in the segment. The company is expected to keep the prices competitive when it will launch the scooter. It is expecetd that the scooter will be priced around ₹75,000 to ₹80,000 (ex-showroom). At the launch, more details will follow.