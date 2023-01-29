Hero MotorCorp to launch its Maestro Xoom scooter tomorrow: What to expect

Hero MotorCorp to launch its Maestro Xoom scooter tomorrow: What to expect2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 03:45 PM IST
- The Hero Maestro Xoom is likely to debut with a new face complete with an H-shaped LED DRL, a new LED headlamp and even a new X-shaped LED tailight. Other expected upgrades comrpises a new digital instrument console which can incorporate smartphone connectivity through Bluetooth, turn by turn navigation and call/SMS alerts.
Hero MotorCorp is all set to welcome a new scooter in its line-up tomorrow. The company will introduce the Maestro Xoom 110 sector on January 30,2023. The scooter will be offered with a bunch of upgrades and new features over the standard version. The Maestro Xoom model was first spotted last year hinting at a launch during the festive season but the manufacturer decided to hold on to the model for this year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×