Hero MotorCorp to launch its Maestro Xoom scooter tomorrow: What to expect

Notably, the Honda Activa 6G 110 was recently upgraded with the new top-end H-Smart variant. Thus, the Hero Maestro Xoom is likely to be more sporty and take on the Honda Dio in the segment. The company is expected to keep the prices competitive when it will launch the scooter. It is expecetd that the scooter will be priced around ₹75,000 to ₹80,000 (ex-showroom). At the launch, more details will follow.