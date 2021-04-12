Hero Motors Company to launch new premium export oriented manufacturing plant

The plant will augment the company's annual production capacity to 10 million units even as the overall E Cycle Valley will achieve complete localisation of component production by housing a series of international component suppliers

Ludhiana: Hero Motors Company will unveil its new hi-end export-oriented manufacturing plant at the Hero E Cycle Valley at Dhanansu on the outskirts of the city here on Tuesday.

The plant will augment the company's annual production capacity to 10 million units even as the overall E Cycle Valley will achieve complete localisation of component production by housing a series of international component suppliers, said a company statement here.

The new export-oriented plant is crucial for the company's ambitious global expansion plans and is expected to manufacture over 70% of production for the global market.

While 50 acres of the Valley houses the Hero E Cycles factory, another 50 acres has been marked for a dedicated suppliers' park, it said.

Over ₹1,000 crore is being undertaken over two years in total outlay to operationalise the E Cycle Valley, it said.

While the company is spending ₹350 crore in operationalising the E Cycle Valley, the vendors are bringing in an estimated ₹400 crore, it further said.

"While Hero E Cycles factory augments our production capacity of premium bicycles and E Cycles for the global market, the Suppliers' Park at Hero E Cycle Valley will localise production of premium components to enable production of hi-end bikes in India," said Pankaj M Munjal, Chairman and Managing Director, Hero Motors Company.

