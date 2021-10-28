Hero Motors, Yamaha Motor join hands to manufacture e-cycle drive units

“HMC envisions India to be a global manufacturing hub for E-Cycles and the drive systems. The astounding growth of HMC’s international arm Hero International in this year has pushed up the Group’s revenue forecast from e-bicycles at just above ₹1500 Crore for FY23. This is primarily driven by HMC’s investments in EU brands, distribution, R&D and acquisitions. The EU E-bicycle market is growing by 25% CAGR, probably the fastest across consumer product categories, and Hero is now well-poised to acquire a major chunk of this with key elements of the value chain in place – R&D, Manufacturing, Brands, Distribution and After-Sales Service. This joint venture is a major component of our ambition to be the first fully integrated player globally in the E-Cycles segment and adds strongly to our initiatives like expansion to Europe through Hero International and setting up of world-class industrial park in, Hi-Tech Cycle Valley, Punjab." adds Mr. Munjal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}