Hero Splendor: 5 points on what makes it the most popular motorcycle in India?

Hero MotoCorp is the number one two-wheeler manufacturer in India in terms of sales volume. The homegrown auto giant has been retaining the crown for a long time, and the key model helping in this achievement is the Splendor series. The iconic commuter motorcycle series currently comprises four different models, including Splendor+ XTEC 2.0, Splendor+, Splendor+ XTEC and Super Splendor XTEC. These motorcycles are powered by engines varying between 100 cc and 125 cc.

The Hero Splendor was introduced to the Indian market first time back in 1994, as an entry-level commuter motorcycle, and since then, despite the design makeovers and technology evolutions, the basic design philosophy of the model and its derivatives remains the same. So remains unchanged is the popularity of this motorcycle series. Despite one or two instances where the Honda Activa scooter range dethroned the motorcycle from the top spot of the Indian two-wheeler market, Splendor has been the bestselling two-wheeler in the country, and this is despite the rapidly evolving consumer preference in favour of the more powerful and premium two-wheelers.

Over the last two decades, the 125 cc and 150 cc motorcycles have majorly displaced the 100 cc and 110 cc motorcycles as the most in-demand segment of the Indian two-wheeler market. However, this trend wasn't able to dent the popularity of the Splendor series.

Here are five key points that make the Hero Splendor series so popular in India.

Hero Splendor: What makes it so popular? The Hero Splendor is an economical and practical choice for the riders looking for a highly cost-effective personal vehicle for daily commuting. The reliability, affordability, and fuel efficiency make this motorcycle desired for the consumers. Further amplifying the appeal is the low cost of maintenance, easy service through Hero MotoCorp's wide service network.

Reliability and durability The Hero Splendor series motorcycles come with a durable and practical design, which is capable of withstanding regular riding conditions on both urban and rural roads without any hassle. The minimal maintenance requirement is another key factor propelling the demand for this motorcycle.

Affordability The local manufacturing of the Hero MotoCorp's Splendor series motorcycles have been helping the brand to keep the pricing competitive and affordable for wide range of consumers, especially in the low-income group. Combine the affordable pricing with the low maintenance costs and easily available cheap spare parts, which altogether make the Splendor series motorcycles high value for money products.

High fuel efficiency Despite the growing focus on features, technology and performance, the fuel efficiency still plays a crucial role in a wide range of consumers' vehicle buying decision. The majority of the buyers purchasing an entry level commuter motorcycle with 100-110 cc engines in India are from a segment who seek high fuel efficiency, which plays pivotal role in keeping the product's overall cost of ownership low. This is where Splendor has impressed many, by offering nearly 80 kmpl of efficiency.

Easy to maneuver The Hero Splendor series of motorcycles is easy to ride and handle. The lightweight body, low seat height make these motorcycles suitable for a wide range of riders and easy to maneuver in congested traffic conditions.