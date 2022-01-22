Hero starts bookings for XPulse 200 4 Valve. Read the new price and features

Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Hero XPulse 200 has always known for giving an unrivalled experience, backed by exceptional technology, a modern design, and a distinct appeal. We are ecstatic with the overwhelming positive response and widespread acceptance that the XPulse 200 4 Valve has received from our customers. The first batch being instantly sold out demonstrates the growth of premium-motorcycle demand as well as customer confidence in the Hero brand. With the start of another batch of online bookings, we expect to meet the ever-increasing demand for XPulse 200 4 Valve in the country."