Hero starts bookings for XPulse 200 4 Valve. Read the new price and features

Hero starts bookings for XPulse 200 4 Valve. Read the new price and features2 min read . 10:41 AM IST
- The new XPulse 200 comes with the 200cc BSVI 4 valve oil cooled engine
- XPulse 200 4V comes in Trail Blue, Blitz Blue, and Red Raid
Hero MotoCorp has announced the commencement of online bookings of its new motorcycle XPulse 200 4 Valve. The company has started accepting bookings for the second batch after the first lot was completely sold out. Priced at ₹130,150 (ex-showroom – Delhi), the motorcycle can be booked at company’s online sales platform, eSHOP by making an advance payment of ₹10,000. Earlier, it was priced at ₹1,28,150 (ex-showroom) but now the largest two-wheeler maker has added ₹2,000 more to it.
The new XPulse 200 comes with the 200cc BSVI 4 valve oil cooled engine which produces a power output of 19.1 ps at 8500 rpm and torque of 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm. For better heat management in heavy traffic, the cooling system is now updated with 7 fin oil cooler.
The enhanced LED headlight provides better visibility at night and illuminates the road homogeneously. It brings segment-first features such as full digital LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and call alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, gear indicator, eco mode and two trip meters and single channel ABS as standard offering.
With a conquer all terrains spirit, the motorcycle features long suspension travel –190mm front and 170mm rear along with 21 inch front and 18 inch rear spoke wheels. The motorcycle is equipped with an aluminum skid plate that protects the engine, new toothed brake pedal for maximum grip and control, and an upswept exhaust that enables deep water crossing.
The dual-purpose tyres, 10-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, accessible seat height of 825mm and high ground clearance of 220mm provide package for the adventurous rider.
The motorcycle offers a luggage plate with bungee hooks to carry luggage even with a pillion passenger. The USB charger helps to stay connected through the journey and front and rear petal disc brakes help efficient braking.
The new XPulse 200 4V comes in three new color options; Trail Blue, Blitz Blue, and Red Raid.
Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Hero XPulse 200 has always known for giving an unrivalled experience, backed by exceptional technology, a modern design, and a distinct appeal. We are ecstatic with the overwhelming positive response and widespread acceptance that the XPulse 200 4 Valve has received from our customers. The first batch being instantly sold out demonstrates the growth of premium-motorcycle demand as well as customer confidence in the Hero brand. With the start of another batch of online bookings, we expect to meet the ever-increasing demand for XPulse 200 4 Valve in the country."
