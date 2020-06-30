Hero starts dispatches of its new premium motorcycle Xtreme 160R

“Ever since the Xtreme 160R was showcased at the Hero World 2020 event, we have been getting a very high number of requests for its commercial launch. The initial response for the motorcycle has been very positive and we already have inquiries to match the dispatches. We are confident that the Xtreme 160R will help us in scaling-up our presence in the segment," Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales, After Sales and Parts, Hero MotoCorp.