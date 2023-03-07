Hero Super Splendor XTEC launched: Everything you need to know

The Super Splendor XTE, a new addition to Hero MotoCorp's successful Splendor line, has been recently introduced. The Splendor has garnered immense popularity among rural residents and individuals seeking motorcycles with excellent fuel efficiency and low maintenance. The Super Splendor XTE joins the lineup that offers various versions of the Splendor to cater to diverse preferences. Here's everything you need to know about the latest addition.

To give the Super Splendor a refreshed appearance, the manufacturer has incorporated a new LED headlamp and a redesigned visor. Additionally, the bodywork has been adorned with fresh graphics and new rim tapes. The Super Splendor XTE is available in three distinct paint schemes, namely Gloss Black, Candy Blazing Red, and Matt Axis Grey.

The Super Splendor XTE boasts an array of features, including a fully digital instrument cluster, a real-time mileage indicator, a low fuel indicator, and a side-stand engine cut-off. Additionally, the motorcycle is equipped with an integrated USB charger, allowing riders to conveniently charge their mobile devices while on the go.

Incorporating modern technology, Hero MotoCorp has included Bluetooth connectivity in the Super Splendor XTE. With this feature, riders can receive call and SMS alerts directly on the motorcycle's digital instrument cluster, as well as view their phone's battery level.

At the heart of the Super Splendor XTE lies a 125 cc, single-cylinder engine, capable of producing 10.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Paired with a 5-speed gearbox, the motorcycle also features an i3S idle stop-start system, designed to conserve fuel. The Super Splendor XTE boasts an impressive claimed fuel efficiency of 68 kmpl.

Available in two variants, Drum and Disc, the Super Splendor XTEC is priced at ₹83,368 and ₹87,268, respectively, excluding showroom costs.