Hero Super Splendor XTEC launched: Everything you need to know

Hero Super Splendor XTEC launched: Everything you need to know1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 03:38 PM IST
- To give the Super Splendor a refreshed appearance, the manufacturer has incorporated a new LED headlamp and a redesigned visor. Additionally, the bodywork has been adorned with fresh graphics and new rim tapes. The Super Splendor XTE is available in three distinct paint schemes, namely Gloss Black, Candy Blazing Red, and Matt Axis Grey.
The Super Splendor XTE, a new addition to Hero MotoCorp's successful Splendor line, has been recently introduced. The Splendor has garnered immense popularity among rural residents and individuals seeking motorcycles with excellent fuel efficiency and low maintenance. The Super Splendor XTE joins the lineup that offers various versions of the Splendor to cater to diverse preferences. Here's everything you need to know about the latest addition.
