Hero Vida VX2 electric scooter teased ahead of launch: Here's what all to expect

Hero MotoCorp’s electric mobility arm, Vida, is all set to unveil its newest electric scooter, the VX2, in India on 1 July, reported HT AutO.

With growing interest in budget-friendly electric two-wheelers, the VX2 reportedly aims to strengthen Vida’s position in the entry-level EV segment, competing directly with base models of the Bajaj Chetak 2901 and TVS iQube.

As per the publication, the company recently released a teaser video across its social media platforms, offering a glimpse of the scooter’s silhouette and select design elements. Notably, the teaser confirms that the VX2 will feature drum brakes at both the front and rear, suggesting a clear move towards cost-effective engineering.

Reportedly, the absence of disc brakes—even on the top-spec variant—indicates that Vida is targeting a more accessible price point for Indian consumers.

Designed to be more affordable than the brand’s existing offerings, the VX2 is expected to be a reworked version of the Vida Z, built on the same modular V2 platform. While it may share several structural components with its premium counterparts, the VX2 will undergo several cost-cutting measures. These include the use of a traditional physical key, a downsized TFT instrument cluster, and a reduced feature set.

The teaser reveals a new square LED headlamp design and a striking red paint scheme, giving the VX2 a distinct visual identity despite its budget orientation. A smaller battery pack is likely, in line with its positioning as an entry-level model.

In a notable move, Vida will offer the VX2 with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option. This scheme allows users to pay based on kilometres travelled, providing a flexible and potentially more affordable ownership experience—particularly beneficial for urban commuters and short-distance riders.

As the electric two-wheeler market in India becomes increasingly competitive, the launch of the Vida VX2 signals Hero MotoCorp’s intent to capture a larger share of the mass-market EV segment, following the footsteps of rivals like Ola Electric and Ather Energy.