Hero MotoCorp’s electric mobility arm, Vida, is all set to unveil its newest electric scooter, the VX2, in India on 1 July, reported HT AutO.
With growing interest in budget-friendly electric two-wheelers, the VX2 reportedly aims to strengthen Vida’s position in the entry-level EV segment, competing directly with base models of the Bajaj Chetak 2901 and TVS iQube.
As per the publication, the company recently released a teaser video across its social media platforms, offering a glimpse of the scooter’s silhouette and select design elements. Notably, the teaser confirms that the VX2 will feature drum brakes at both the front and rear, suggesting a clear move towards cost-effective engineering.
Reportedly, the absence of disc brakes—even on the top-spec variant—indicates that Vida is targeting a more accessible price point for Indian consumers.
Designed to be more affordable than the brand’s existing offerings, the VX2 is expected to be a reworked version of the Vida Z, built on the same modular V2 platform. While it may share several structural components with its premium counterparts, the VX2 will undergo several cost-cutting measures. These include the use of a traditional physical key, a downsized TFT instrument cluster, and a reduced feature set.
The teaser reveals a new square LED headlamp design and a striking red paint scheme, giving the VX2 a distinct visual identity despite its budget orientation. A smaller battery pack is likely, in line with its positioning as an entry-level model.
In a notable move, Vida will offer the VX2 with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option. This scheme allows users to pay based on kilometres travelled, providing a flexible and potentially more affordable ownership experience—particularly beneficial for urban commuters and short-distance riders.
As the electric two-wheeler market in India becomes increasingly competitive, the launch of the Vida VX2 signals Hero MotoCorp’s intent to capture a larger share of the mass-market EV segment, following the footsteps of rivals like Ola Electric and Ather Energy.
More details, including pricing and exact specifications, are expected to be revealed at the official launch on 1 July.