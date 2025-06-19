Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / Hero Vida VX2 electric scooter teased ahead of launch: Here's what all to expect

Hero Vida VX2 electric scooter teased ahead of launch: Here's what all to expect

Livemint

Hero MotoCorp's Vida will launch the VX2 electric scooter in India on July 1. Targeting budget-conscious consumers, the VX2 features drum brakes, a simpler design, and a Battery-as-a-Service option, enhancing accessibility in the competitive entry-level EV market.

With growing interest in budget-friendly electric two-wheelers, the VX2 reportedly aims to strengthen Vida’s position in the entry-level EV segment, competing directly with base models of the Bajaj Chetak 2901 and TVS iQube.

Hero MotoCorp’s electric mobility arm, Vida, is all set to unveil its newest electric scooter, the VX2, in India on 1 July, reported HT AutO.

With growing interest in budget-friendly electric two-wheelers, the VX2 reportedly aims to strengthen Vida’s position in the entry-level EV segment, competing directly with base models of the Bajaj Chetak 2901 and TVS iQube.

Check similar bikes

Find more bikes

Vida VX2

₹ 70,000 - 1.05 Lakhs

Notify me

Zelio Legender

₹ 65,000 - 79,000

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu

₹ 70,000 - 75,000

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Okinawa Ridge

₹ 70,096 - 1.15 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

As per the publication, the company recently released a teaser video across its social media platforms, offering a glimpse of the scooter’s silhouette and select design elements. Notably, the teaser confirms that the VX2 will feature drum brakes at both the front and rear, suggesting a clear move towards cost-effective engineering.

Reportedly, the absence of disc brakes—even on the top-spec variant—indicates that Vida is targeting a more accessible price point for Indian consumers.

Designed to be more affordable than the brand’s existing offerings, the VX2 is expected to be a reworked version of the Vida Z, built on the same modular V2 platform. While it may share several structural components with its premium counterparts, the VX2 will undergo several cost-cutting measures. These include the use of a traditional physical key, a downsized TFT instrument cluster, and a reduced feature set.

The teaser reveals a new square LED headlamp design and a striking red paint scheme, giving the VX2 a distinct visual identity despite its budget orientation. A smaller battery pack is likely, in line with its positioning as an entry-level model.

In a notable move, Vida will offer the VX2 with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option. This scheme allows users to pay based on kilometres travelled, providing a flexible and potentially more affordable ownership experience—particularly beneficial for urban commuters and short-distance riders.

As the electric two-wheeler market in India becomes increasingly competitive, the launch of the Vida VX2 signals Hero MotoCorp’s intent to capture a larger share of the mass-market EV segment, following the footsteps of rivals like Ola Electric and Ather Energy.

More details, including pricing and exact specifications, are expected to be revealed at the official launch on 1 July.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.