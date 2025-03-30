Hero Xoom 125 vs Suzuki Avenis: Which 125cc scooter is a better buy

The 125cc scooter market has been a bustling of late. Several new products have been launched in the segment, while the older ones have been revamped. Recently Suzuki Avenis 125 was refreshed for model year 2025. The fresh upgrade introduced a refreshed OBD-2B compliant engine in addition to minimal design changes. While the Hero Xoom 125 is one of the newer new entries into the segment.

Xoom 125 was introduced at the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025. In recent years, demands and popularity of scooters with larger engines and improved performance have been increasing in India due to the changing consumer trend. Here’s how the updated Suzuki Avenis 125 compares to the Hero Xoom 125.

Hero Xoom 125 vs Suzuki Avenis: Specifications The Hero Xoom 125 has a 125 cc motor producing 9.7 bhp peak power at 7,250 rpm and 10.4 Nm maximum torque at 6,000 rpm. The Hero Xoom 125 is claimed to be one of the fastest scooters in the segment with a 0 to 60 kmph acceleration of 7.6 seconds.

The new Suzuki Avenis comes with an all-aluminium 4 stroke, single cylinder 124.3cc engine, which is OBD-2B compliant. It generates 8.5 bhp of power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It also gets the Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology and advanced fuel injection technology.

Hero Xoom 125 vs Suzuki Avenis: Features Hero has incorporated smart and practical features into the Xoom 125, such as a front glove box with a phone charging port and an illuminated start button. Remote opening of the fuel filler lid has been provisioned and fixed at the rear section behind the seat of the scooter.

A body-mounted falcon-style LED projector headlight and distinctive LED position lights are among the segment-first lighting features added to the scooter. Its most distinctive feature is its first-in-class LED sequential turn indicators, which enhance both the overall appearance and nighttime visibility.

The Avenis' athletic design makes it stand out. An aggressively sculpted front apron, sharp lines, and an LED headlight gives the scooter a unique appearance. Additionally, it features a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console. It includes elements like turn-by-turn guidance and estimated time of arrival, among other details. Notifications for calls, SMS, and WhatsApp will also be available through the console.