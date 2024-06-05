Hero Xoom Combat Edition debuts with aggressive new design, priced at ₹80,967
Hero MotoCorp unveils the Xoom Combat Edition scooter priced at ₹80,967, featuring a striking Mat Shadow Grey paint finish inspired by jet fighters.
Hero MotoCorp has rolled out the latest addition to its scooter lineup with the introduction of the Xoom Combat Edition, priced at ₹80,967 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This new variant now sits at the top of the Xoom series and is approximately ₹1,000 more costly than the Xoom ZX, offering a plethora of enhanced features.