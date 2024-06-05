Hero Xoom Combat Edition debuts with aggressive new design, priced at ₹80,967

Hero MotoCorp has rolled out the latest addition to its scooter lineup with the introduction of the Xoom Combat Edition, priced at ₹80,967 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This new variant now sits at the top of the Xoom series and is approximately ₹1,000 more costly than the Xoom ZX, offering a plethora of enhanced features.

The standout feature of the Hero Xoom Combat Edition is its striking Mat Shadow Grey paint finish, accented with contrasting graphics. This new design, inspired by jet fighters, lends a more aggressive and sporty appearance to the scooter.

Underneath its stylish exterior, the Hero Xoom Combat remains mechanically unchanged. It is powered by a 110.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 8.05 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 8.7 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm, paired with a CVT transmission. The suspension system includes telescopic front forks and a single rear shock absorber. For braking, the scooter features a front disc brake, a rear drum brake, and a Combi-Braking System (CBS) as standard.

The Hero Xoom 110, which has been available for a little over a year, signifies Hero’s entry into the premium two-wheeler market. The scooter boasts numerous advanced features, including a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, an LED projector headlamp with signature LED DRLs, and a distinctive H-shaped LED taillight—a hallmark of Hero’s newer premium models. Notably, the Xoom is the first in its segment globally to be equipped with cornering lights.

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to expand the Xoom range further with the upcoming launches of the Xoom 125R and Xoom 160, both of which were showcased at EICMA 2023. The Xoom 125R is anticipated to hit the market in the coming weeks. These new models will be premium offerings, distributed through Hero 2.0 and the new Premia dealership networks.

HERO MOTOCORP More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!