Hero MotoCorp, the biggest manufacturer of two-wheelers in the world, recently teased the upcoming iteration of its off-road, adventure motorcycle Xpulse. The Hero Xpulse 200 4V was briefly seen in a short teaser video that the company had posted on its social media handles.

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V will be the four-valve version of the Xpulse range of motorcycles. It was recently seen testing on Indian roads.

The teaser video shows a white paintjob with blue details, which was seen in earlier spy videos as well. The teaser also shows that the Xpulse 200 4V will Hero's Rally Kit with knobby tires for the authentic off-road experience. We also get a brief look at the rear-end of the bike.

The design language seems to be more or less similar to what has been seen on the Xpulse range in the past, but more will be clear once the motorcycle is officially unveiled.

Hero Xpulse 200 4V is likely to use a four-valve version of the current 199.6cc, oil-cooled engine doing duty on the Xpulse range. The current powerhouse can make 17.8bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and 16.45Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes mated with a 5-speed transmission.

The increase in number of valves will boost the performance of the motor at high-speeds. However, the max power and torque output are expected to remain mostly unchanged.

Price-wise, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V is likely to be priced above the existing Xpulse model, courtesy the engine upgrade. The existing model costs ₹1.21 lakh (ex-showroom). Reports suggest that the Xpulse 200 4V could be priced between ₹1.25 lakh and ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

