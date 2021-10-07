Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Auto News >Hero Xpulse 200 4V launched in India: Check price, other details

Hero Xpulse 200 4V launched in India: Check price, other details

Hero Xpulse 200 4V
2 min read . 08:05 PM IST Livemint

  • The Hero Xpulse 200 4V is a four-valve version of the Xpulse range of motorcycles
  • The new Xpulse 200 4V comes in three new colour options -- Trail Blue, Blitz Blue, and Red Raid

Hero Motocorp on Thursday launched the more powerful Hero Xpulse 200 4V in India at 1,28,150 (ex-showroom).

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V is a four-valve version of the Xpulse range of motorcycles. It was recently seen testing on Indian roads. It houses a new 4 valve engine, more power, more torque.

The new Xpulse 200 4V comes in three new colour options -- Trail Blue, Blitz Blue, and Red Raid.

Hero Xpulse 200 4V is powered by the 199.6 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that also powers the standard Xpulse 200. It is equipped with a BS-VI engine which produces a power output of 19.1 PS @ at 8500 RPM and torque of 17.35 Nm @ 6500rpm.

This engine comes paired to a five-speed gearbox and enhanced LED headlight for better visibility.

Furthermore, the dual-purpose tyres, 10-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, accessible seat height of 825mm and high ground clearance of 220mm is a plus for on/off-road adventures.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The XPulse is leading Hero MotoCorp’s aggressive growth strategy in the premium motorcycle segment that is performance-led, tech-enabled and youth-focused. Within no time, the XPulse managed to create an important customer fan base across the world. With the new XPulse 200 4V, we are bringing more power and enhancing further its off-road, touring and commuting capabilities for the most thrilling riding experience." Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales, After Sales & Parts, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Honored by the coveted Indian Motorcycle of the Year title in 2020, the XPulse has created a new adventure category in the 200cc motorcycle segment. We are delighted to bring the new XPulse 200 4V for our customers this festive season. It is surely going to add to the popularity of XPulse brand in its powerful and stylish avatar."

 

