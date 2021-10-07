Hero Xpulse 200 4V launched in India: Check price, other details

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The XPulse is leading Hero MotoCorp’s aggressive growth strategy in the premium motorcycle segment that is performance-led, tech-enabled and youth-focused. Within no time, the XPulse managed to create an important customer fan base across the world. With the new XPulse 200 4V, we are bringing more power and enhancing further its off-road, touring and commuting capabilities for the most thrilling riding experience." Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales, After Sales & Parts, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Honored by the coveted Indian Motorcycle of the Year title in 2020, the XPulse has created a new adventure category in the 200cc motorcycle segment. We are delighted to bring the new XPulse 200 4V for our customers this festive season. It is surely going to add to the popularity of XPulse brand in its powerful and stylish avatar."