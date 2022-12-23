Hero XPulse 200T 4V launched in India: Check price, features and more

Speaking of cosmetic changes, the Hero XPulse 200T 4V is upgraded with neo-retro style and gets more prominent graphics with new colour schemes that are Sports Red, Matt Funk Lime Yellow and Matt Shield Gold. The LED headlamps of this bike come with a chrome ring around it with a visor. These LED position lamps have been repositioned and lowered by 20 mm. There are fork gaiters which protect the front forks from dirt and the grab rail for the pillion is a new add -on. The engine head is also finished in red.