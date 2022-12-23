Hero XPulse 200T 4V launched in India: Check price, features and more

Hero MotoCorp has launched its Hero XPulse 200T 4V in India. The bike is priced at ₹1,25,726 (ex-showroom). It gets some cosmetic and mechanical changes. In terms of competition, the bike will be locking horns with Honda Hornet 2.0, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.
Speaking of cosmetic changes, the Hero XPulse 200T 4V is upgraded with neo-retro style and gets more prominent graphics with new colour schemes that are Sports Red, Matt Funk Lime Yellow and Matt Shield Gold. The LED headlamps of this bike come with a chrome ring around it with a visor. These LED position lamps have been repositioned and lowered by 20 mm. There are fork gaiters which protect the front forks from dirt and the grab rail for the pillion is a new add -on. The engine head is also finished in red.
For features, the bike comes with a digital LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and call alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, an under seat USB charger, a gear indicator and a side-stand engine cut-off sensor.
The Hero XPulse 200T 4V will now come with a 200 cc 4 Valve oil-cooled unit which is capable of producing 18.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 17.3 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Moreover, the bike comes mated to a five speed gearbox and the gear ratios have been revamped for enhanced acceleration and tractability. This 4 valve configuration has enhanced the mid-range and top-end power due to which the engine remains stress-free at higher revs.
Suspension duties of the all new Hero XPulse are handled by 37 mm forks in the front and a seven-step adjustable mono-shock suspension at the rear. Braking duties on this bike are done by a 276 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. At the rear, there is a 130 mm radial tyre and Hero MotoCorp uses the petal discs.
