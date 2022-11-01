Hero Xpulse 200T 4V teased: Here’s what to expect

Hero Motocorp released the first teaser of the company’s upcoming XPulse 200T 4V. The previous year, the automobile maker launched the Xpulse 200 4V which is a more powerful version of the Xpulse 200 and it got a new engine.
It is expected that the upcoming Xpulse 200 T 4V will also get the same unit. Because of this, the price of the Xpulse 200T is likely to go up slightly. Currently, the Hero Xpulse 200T is priced at ₹1.24 lakh (ex-showroom).
Speaking of the engine capabilities, it is a 199.6 cc single-cylinder, oil/air-cooled unit which will now get a four-valve head instead of a two-valve one. It produces 18.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm in the Xpulse 200 4V.
The current engine on the Xpulse 200T produces 18.1 PS at 8,500 rpm and 16.15 Nm at 6,500 rpm. So , there is a slight bump in the power output and the new engine also has more grunt to cruise at higher speeds. There would be no changes to the gearbox so it would still be a five-speed unit.
Besides mechanical changes, there would also be cosmetic upgrades. Hero Motocorp has equipped the updated XPulse 200T with a short fly screen that is there only for cosmetic purposes. There are fork gaiters to protect the front forks from first accumulation. A bash plate has also been added to protect the underbelly from big rocks. The grab rail for the pillion is also new. There are also new colours as well.
In the line-up, the Xpulse 200T will sit above the Xtreme 160R. It will be competing against Honda Hornet 2.0, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Moreover, the Xpulse 200T is expected to be more affordable than its rivals.
Meanwhile, it was also reported that Hero Motocorp plans to export its first electric scooter model to countries in Europe, Latin America and Asia.
Exports could commence in the next few months, said the company chairman at the launch of the company’s debut electric scooter range under its new mobility brand, Vida. This would make Hero one of the first exporters of electric vehicles from India.
