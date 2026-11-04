Hero Xpulse 450 unveiled with 421cc liquid-cooled engine, 225mm suspension travel: What we know about its India launch

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the new Xpulse 450 adventure motorcycle at EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy, introducing a bigger engine and upgraded technology to its premium dual-sport lineup. The motorcycle's new engine is an all-new 421 cc liquid-cooled unit producing 46.7 bhp and 38 Nm of torque. It also has a 7-inch TFT screen for convenience, built-in Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility and an adjustable long-travel suspension.

The unveiling comes as part of Hero MotoCorp's global campaign to celebrate its 25th year of leading the world in two-wheeler sales at EICMA 2026. Hero has announced that the Xpulse 450 will be launched in international markets first, ahead of its India launch. However, the company has not announced its expected launch date or pricing yet.

Hero Xpulse 450 gets a new 421cc engine Hero MotoCorp has announced that the Xpulse 450's engine is a new 421 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve DOHC unit. It produces 46.7 bhp at 9,100 rpm and 38 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Standard is a six-speed gearbox, and a clutch is provided on the engine, which can be slipped or assisted.

In comparison, the smaller Hero Xpulse 210 claims 24.6 bhp and 20.7 Nm of torque.

Adjustable suspension and Android Auto connectivity The Xpulse 450 gets a 43 mm KYB upside-down front fork with 225 mm of suspension travel. This is 15 mm more than the Xpulse 210. The front suspension also features 22-step compression/rebound dampers.

One of the highlights is its 7-inch TFT instrument console, which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This takes navigation and smartphone connectivity to the adventure motorcycle. Hero has also showcased tubeless spoke wheels, with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear setup expected.

Hero's wider EICMA 2026 announcements Hero MotoCorp presented the Harley-Davidson X350T, its Scrambler and Classic motorcycle concepts, and the Xpulse 450. The company also revealed plans to launch its electric mobility brand VIDA across Europe, with operations beginning in 10 countries through a partnership with Elektrorider.

VIDA presented its VX2 electric scooter, DIRT.E K3 electric off-road motorcycle and new electric concepts, including the UBX and Project VXZ. The company also launched an innovation centre for future mobility technologies called Novus Labs.

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Hero Xpulse 450 India launch and rivals Hero MotoCorp has yet to announce the price and India launch date for the Xpulse 450. Hero MotoCorp confirmed a global-first rollout, followed by an Indian launch, according to a press release.