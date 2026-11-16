Hero Xpulse 450 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Engine, features, suspension and price compared

Hero MotoCorp unveiled the new Xpulse 450 at EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy, on 3 November, marking its entry into the middleweight adventure motorcycle segment. The motorcycle is aimed at riders seeking a more off-road-oriented motorcycle with rally hardware, technology, and a more powerful engine, the company said. It will rival the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, which is already on sale in India.

The Hero Xpulse 450 is powered by a 421 cc liquid-cooled engine and comes with adjustable KYB suspension, a TFT display and smartphone connectivity. In comparison, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 uses the larger Sherpa engine and is positioned as a more touring-oriented adventure motorcycle.

Here is a closer look at how the two adventure motorcycles compare in terms of design, features, performance and pricing.

Hero Xpulse 450 vs Himalayan 450: Design and suspension Inspired by Hero MotoSports Team Rally machines, the Hero Xpulse 450 has a strong off-road focus. It is fitted with a 43 mm KYB upside-down front fork that has 225 mm of travel. The suspension also has 22 compression and rebound settings that the rider can adjust to suit their riding style.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is a typical adventure-touring-style motorcycle. It gets a 21-inch front wheel, a 17-inch rear wheel and a steel twin-spar tubular frame. There is 200 mm of suspension travel at both ends and 230 mm of ground clearance. It also features a 17-litre fuel tank and a removable, two-piece seat, making it ideal for long-distance touring.

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Hero Xpulse 450 vs Himalayan 450: Features and technology Xpulse 450 has been fitted with a TFT instrument console, compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is also equipped with cruise control, new switchgear and multiple riding modes.

The main 4-inch round TFT Tripper Dash on the Himalayan 450 offers smartphone connectivity and navigation powered by Google Maps. It also has ride-by-wire, riding modes, 100% LED lighting and a USB Type-C charging port.

Hero Xpulse 450 vs Himalayan 450: Engine and performance Xpulse 450 is powered by a 421 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine with four valves. It produces 46 bhp at 9,100 rpm and 38 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm, combined with a 6-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch.

The Sherpa engine is a 452 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder unit that powers the Himalayan 450. It develops 39 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It is also equipped with a 6-speed automatic and an assist-and-slipper clutch.

On paper, the Hero offers 7 bhp more power, while the Royal Enfield produces 2 Nm more torque at lower engine speeds.

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Hero Xpulse 450 vs Himalayan 450: Pricing & India launch Hero MotoCorp has yet to announce the date of its India launch or the price for the Xpulse 450. The previous estimates indicated that it might cost ₹2.70 to ₹2.90 lakh and could be launched in India in 2027. These details are yet to receive official confirmation from the company.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has already hit the Indian roads, and the price in India begins at ₹3.08 lakh (ex-showroom). Its higher variants cost more.