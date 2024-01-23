Hero Xtreme 125R launched in India at ₹95,000: Details on design, features and more
The Hero Xtreme 125R features a fashionable design with sharp styling, LED turn indicators, and split seats, offering a sporty aesthetic.
Hero MotoCorp has introduced the Xtreme 125R commuter motorcycle during the Hero World 2024 event, presenting a fresh addition to the sought-after segment. Priced at 95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Hero Xtreme 125R targets the higher echelon of the 125 cc commuter market, directly competing with the TVS Raider 125. Departing significantly from Hero's conventional commuter models, the Xtreme 125R boasts a highly fashionable design that distinguishes it from anything previously offered by the brand.