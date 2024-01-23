Hero MotoCorp has introduced the Xtreme 125R commuter motorcycle during the Hero World 2024 event, presenting a fresh addition to the sought-after segment. Priced at 95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Hero Xtreme 125R targets the higher echelon of the 125 cc commuter market, directly competing with the TVS Raider 125. Departing significantly from Hero's conventional commuter models, the Xtreme 125R boasts a highly fashionable design that distinguishes it from anything previously offered by the brand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of design, the Hero Xtreme 125R features sharp and distinctive styling, highlighted by a unique front headlamp design that gives the motorcycle its individualized appearance. The sleek headlamp sits low and incorporates LED turn indicators on both sides, along with what seems to be Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) on the upper part.

The bike exudes a streamlined look, characterized by a crisply designed fuel tank with side shrouds that add a muscular touch to the Xtreme 125R. Complementing this aesthetic are split seats and split grab rails, contributing to an entirely sporty aesthetic.

In terms of engine, the Hero Xtreme 125R is powered by a newly introduced 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine configured to deliver 11.39 bhp at 8,250 rpm, coupled with a 5-speed gearbox. Its front suspension consists of 37 mm telescopic forks, while the rear features a monoshock developed by Showa.

Braking capability is provided by a single front disc, and the rear can be equipped with either a drum brake or disc, depending on the variant. Standard features include single-channel ABS, and there is an option for a dual-channel ABS variant priced at ₹99,500 ex-showroom.

The Hero Xtreme 125R is equipped with a digital console featuring an LCD unit that provides a wealth of information. This trendy commuter motorcycle will soon be accessible at dealerships, with the commencement of bookings expected shortly. In addition to the Xtreme 125R, Hero MotoCorp has presented other models like the Mavrick 440, Xoom 125R, and Xoom 160 at Hero World 2024.

