Hero Xtreme 125R single-seat version launched at ₹1 lakh

Hero MotoCorp has silently launched a new single-seat version of the Xtreme 125R in the Indian market. The new variant continues to come with an anti-lock braking system and is priced at ₹1 lakh, which is around ₹2,000 more affordable than the split seat ABS version.

The starting price of the Hero Xtreme 125R continues to be ₹98,425 ex-showroom for the IBS version.

Apart from the single-piece seat, there are no changes to the motorcycle. The new seat should offer better support and comfort to the rider and pillion. However, it does reduces the sport appeal and the road presence of the motorcycle.

What are the specifications of the Hero Xtreme 125R? Hero MotoCorp has introduced a brand new engine for the Xtreme 125R. This engine, a 125 cc single-cylinder unit, is paired with a five-speed transmission and can produce a peak power of 11.5 bhp of max power at 8,250 rpm along with a maximum torque of 10.5 Nm that arrives at 6,000 rpm. Additionally, Hero MotoCorp asserts that this engine can deliver a mileage of 66 kmpl.

What are the colours of the Hero Xtreme 125R? Hero MotoCorp asserts that the motorcycle features colors that attract youthful consumers with a vibrant appearance. The Hero Xtreme 125R is offered in three distinct color choices: Cobalt Blue, Firestorm Red, and Stallion Black.

Hero Glamour X 125 launched Hero MotoCorp has added yet another motorcycle in its 125 cc portfolio. It is called the Glamour X 125. It is priced at ₹89,999 for the Drum variant and ₹99,999 for the Disc variant. Both prices are ex-showroom. Bookings for the new motorcycle are open.

Hero claims that the Glamour X is the most futuristic 125 cc motorcycle in the segment. It comes with curise control that no other bike in this segment offers. There is also a ride-by-wire throttle along with three riding modes - Power, Eco and Road.

There is a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and USB Type C charging port for the mobile devices. Hero is also offering all LED lighting and an underseat storage that can be used for the toolbox.