Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition launched at 1.16 lakh. Details here

The Hero Xtreme 160R has been introduced in matte black colour 
1 min read . 06:07 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

In order to highlight the special edition, the Xtreme 160R gets a ‘Stealth’ badging

Hero MotoCorp has launched a new Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition in India at a price of 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Hero Xtreme 160R gets some new cosmetic upgrades as well as some new features. 

The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition comes in a Matte Black colour. In order to highlight the special edition, the bike gets a ‘Stealth’ badging. Additionally, the bike gets some features like LED winkers and side stand engine cut off.  

The bike continues to get the Droid LED headlamp, sleek and robust LED Winkers and Signature LED Tail-lamp along with 'H' insignia.

The Xtreme 160R comes with an integrated USB charger. The charging port has been placed under the handlebar. The Xtreme 160R also gets adjustable LCD brightness. The rider can get an option to choose from five different brightness levels. The new Stealth Edition bike also gets a gear indicator. 

The frame is the same as the standard version. The bike gets a diamond frame which helps retain the overall weight of the bike at 139.5 kg. The bike gets 37mm telescopic front forks and an adjustable rear mono-shock suspension. The 160cc engine produces 15.2PS of power at 8,500rpm. The company claims the bike can do 0 to 60kmph in just 4.7 seconds. 

 

