Hero Xtreme 200S 4V debuts in India: 5 Things to know

Hero MotoCorp has recently introduced the 4-valve version of the Xtreme 200S 4V in the Indian market, following the successful launch of the Xtreme 160R 4V. This upgraded motorcycle not only boasts new paint options but also comes with significant mechanical enhancements. The arrival of the Xtreme 200S 4V completes Hero MotoCorp's transition to a 4-valve engine across their entire 200 cc lineup. Here are five essential details about the Xtreme 200S 4V:

Engine

The Xtreme 200S 4V now features a 4-valve head for the engine, resulting in a power output of 18.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Compared to its predecessor, the bike delivers 6 percent more power and 5 percent more torque. The 5-speed gearbox has been optimized for improved tractive effort, acceleration, strength, and durability. Additionally, the motor is now compatible with E20 fuel.

New colour

The Xtreme 200S 4V comes with new dual-tone color options, including Moon Yellow, Panther Black Metallic, and a special Stealth Edition. Other than the color choices, there are no cosmetic updates to the bike.

Features

The Xtreme 200S 4V boasts a range of impressive features, including a Gear Indicator, Eco-Mode indicator, Service Reminder, and a Trip meter that keeps riders informed about their vehicle's efficiency. Moreover, it offers smartphone connectivity and Turn-by-Turn navigation for added convenience and enhanced riding experience.

Hardware

The Xtreme 200S 4V features petal discs for braking both at the front and rear. It comes equipped with standard single-channel ABS for added safety. The bike's suspension system comprises telescopic forks at the front and a 7-step adjustable gas-charged monoshock at the rear, ensuring a smooth and controlled ride.

Price and competition

The Xtreme 200S 4V is priced at Rs. 1.41 lakh ex-showroom, representing a ₹6,000 increase compared to the 2V version of the motorcycle. It will face competition from models such as the Bajaj Pulsar 220F, Bajaj Pulsar F250, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 in the market.