Electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric has partnered with automotive aftermarket multi-sided platform SpareIt to train private garage owners and use their network as EV service hubs.

As part of the collaboration, SpareIt will offer these garages as private garage owners (PGO) for Hero Electric's B2B and B2C clients, a release said on Wednesday.

Additionally, SpareIt locate app will integrate fleets and customers for garage discovery and service calls to make EV owning experience seamless, it added.

Set up in 2020, SpareIt -- which enables small and independent garages with easy access to spare sourcing, business management tools and upskilling programmes to make them EV ready -- currently has over 100 EV trained garages with charging points in their network across Bangalore.

Moving a step ahead in fostering EV ecosystem and PGOs growth, Hero Electric will provide training to garage owners associated with SpareIt besides coaching trainers from SpareIt as part of their train-the-trainer programme, the release said.

The company believes that a robust and well-equipped service network is a key to a satisfying customer experience. Mechanics need to be re-skilled and trained to readily address various issues faced by customers in the operation, usage, and maintenance of the electric scooters, said Sohinder Gill, CEO at Hero Electric.

“This partnership further brings us closer to our commitment of training 20,000 PGOs and also reflects the growth of the electric vehicle segment, fastening the green mobility shift. We look forward to this next phase of electric mobility where our PGOs drive this green revolution," Gill added.

Hero Electric said it is committed to creating an ecosystem by re-skilling and training mechanics and garage owners under its PGOs initiative to service all types of electric bikes in the near future.

So far, Hero has trained over 6,000 such PGOs and is now committed to train over 20,000 such owners in the next two years, it said.

“Our platform digitises the offline neighbourhood garages by empowering them with easy access to sourcing, last-mile logistics, business management solutions and digital credit," said Prashant Kamdar, Founder & Director, SpareIt.

This partnership allows us to create a convenient and efficient ecosystem to service our customers and further the growth of the EV segment, he emphasised.

"We are excited to partner with Hero Electric. Garages are a key link in the EV ecosystem, and this partnership is a testament of how working together and leveraging one's strengths can be beneficial," said Romi Chugh, Co-founder and Director, SpareIt.

