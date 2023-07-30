Hero-Harley Davidson X440 booking ends on Aug 3, price hike ahead

Earlier this month, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson made an announcement about the X440 motorcycle, the first product resulting from their collaboration. The companies expressed their delight over the "highly positive response in customer bookings" for this motorcycle, which is considered the most affordable Harley in the world.

In light of the strong demand, Hero has decided to close the booking window for the Harley-Davidson X440 on August 3, 2023. The next booking window will be announced at a later date, but it's worth noting that there will be a price hike for the motorcycle.

According to HT Auto, Hero MotoCorp has refrained from disclosing the exact number of bookings received for the X440 motorcycle. Starting from September 1, the company will commence test rides for customers who have pre-booked the vehicle on a national level. Customers who have made their X440 bookings online before August 3 will be given priority for deliveries, which are set to begin from October, following the original schedule. Hero has confirmed that deliveries will be organized based on the order of booking dates.

Speaking about the high demand for the X440, Niranjan Gupta, CEO - Hero MotoCorp said, “It is heartening to see the increasing inflow of enquiries and bookings for Harley-Davidson X440. The volume so far has surpassed our expectations and we have reached a point where we have decided to close the online booking channel temporarily. The response is reflective of the brand love and trust that riding enthusiasts hold for Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp. As we prepare for production and deliveries of Harley-Davidson X440, we are confident of offering an exceptional riding experience to the customers with best-in-class power, performance, and value proposition."

Hero MotoCorp's manufacturing facility in Neemrana, Rajasthan, will be responsible for producing the new single-cylinder Harley motorcycle. The company is taking measures to increase production capacity for the X440 in order to meet the significant demand for this bike.

Customers can book the Harley-Davidson X440 by paying ₹5,000 through the company's official website. The deliveries for the motorcycle will be facilitated through Hero's upcoming '2.0' premium network of dealerships. These new outlets will not only showcase the X440 but also feature premium Hero products and the Vida electric brand.

Additionally, there are indications of another motorcycle, possibly named the 'Nightster 440,' in the pipeline as Hero MotoCorp has recently trademarked this name, hinting at another collaboration between Hero and Harley-Davidson.