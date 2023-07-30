Hero-Harley Davidson X440 booking ends on Aug 3, price hike ahead

Hero-Harley Davidson X440 booking ends on Aug 3, price hike ahead2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson have announced the closure of the booking window for the X440 motorcycle due to strong demand. The companies have received a highly positive response from customers, making the X440 the most affordable Harley in the world.
Earlier this month, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson made an announcement about the X440 motorcycle, the first product resulting from their collaboration. The companies expressed their delight over the "highly positive response in customer bookings" for this motorcycle, which is considered the most affordable Harley in the world.
