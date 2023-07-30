Hero-Harley Davidson X440 booking ends on Aug 3, price hike ahead

Speaking about the high demand for the X440, Niranjan Gupta, CEO - Hero MotoCorp said, “It is heartening to see the increasing inflow of enquiries and bookings for Harley-Davidson X440. The volume so far has surpassed our expectations and we have reached a point where we have decided to close the online booking channel temporarily. The response is reflective of the brand love and trust that riding enthusiasts hold for Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp. As we prepare for production and deliveries of Harley-Davidson X440, we are confident of offering an exceptional riding experience to the customers with best-in-class power, performance, and value proposition."